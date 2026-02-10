Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2026.
TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in January 2026, compared with 84 in the previous month and 24 in January 2025. The new listings were 23 exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in January 2026 decreased 75% compared to the previous month, and were down 9% compared to January 2025. The total number of financings in January 2026 was 40, compared with 37 the previous month and 43 in January 2025.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There was one new issuer on TSXV in January 2026, compared with two in the previous month and none in January 2025. The new listing was a mining company. Total financings raised in January 2026 decreased 45% compared to the previous month, but were up 63% compared to January 2025. There were 158 financings in January 2026, compared with 123 in the previous month and 107 in January 2025.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|January 2026
|December 2025
|January 2025
|Issuers Listed
|2,110
|2,091
|1,844
|New Issuers Listed
|23
|84
|24
|IPOs
|23
|2
|20
|Graduates from TSXV
|0
|2
|2
|Issues Listed
|2,757
|2,741
|2,481
|IPO Financings Raised
|$49,568,852
|$3,000,020
|$272,401,080
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$631,159,013
|$1,861,376,147
|$440,516,929
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$57,500,000
|$1,135,698,176
|$102,051,400
|Total Financings Raised
|$738,227,865
|$3,000,074,343
|$814,969,409
|Total Number of Financings
|40
|37
|43
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,363,991,181,783
|$6,284,814,021,769
|$5,059,489,703,173
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|23
|24
|-4.2
|IPOs
|23
|20
|+15.0
|Graduates from TSXV
|0
|2
|-100.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$49,568,852
|$272,401,080
|-81.8
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$631,159,013
|$440,516,929
|+43.3
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$57,500,000
|$102,051,400
|-43.7
|Total Financings Raised
|$738,227,865
|$814,969,409
|-9.4
|Total Number of Financings
|40
|43
|-7.0
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,363,991,181,783
|$5,059,489,703,173
|+25.8
TSX Venture Exchange**
|January 2026
|December 2025
|January 2025
|Issuers Listed
|1,736
|1,739
|1,826
|New Issuers Listed
|1
|2
|0
|IPOs
|0
|0
|0
|Graduates to TSX
|0
|2
|2
|Issues Listed
|1,798
|1,799
|1,895
|IPO Financings Raised
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$249,565,896
|$94,921,367
|$24,990,279
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$621,248,703
|$1,474,603,140
|$508,801,867
|Total Financings Raised
|$870,814,599
|$1,569,524,507
|$533,792,146
|Total Number of Financings
|158
|123
|107
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$152,883,397,869
|$142,029,732,228
|$91,736,201,903
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|1
|0
|N/A
|IPOs
|0
|0
|N/A
|Graduates to TSX
|0
|2
|-100.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$0
|$0
|N/A
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$249,565,896
|$24,990,279
|+898.7
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$621,248,703
|$508,801,867
|+22.1
|Total Financings Raised
|$870,814,599
|$533,792,146
|+63.1
|Total Number of Financings
|158
|107
|+47.7
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$152,883,397,869
|$91,736,201,903
|+66.7
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2026:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|AGF American Growth Fund
|AMGR
|AGF Global Select Fund
|AGSL
|CI Balanced+ Asset Allocation ETF Fund
|CBAP
|CI Equity+ Asset Allocation ETF Fund
|CEQP
|Evolve International Equity UltraYield ETF
|INTY
|Fidelity Global Opportunities Long/Short Fund
|FLSE
|Fidelity American Equity Fund
|FCAE
|First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF
|RCTR
|Global X Tokenization Ecosystem Index ETF
|TOKN
|HAMILTON CHAMPIONS U.S. Technology Index ETF
|QMVP
|HAMILTON CHAMPIONS Utilities Index ETF
|UMVP
|Harvest Block Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|BLKY
|Harvest CrowdStrike Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|CRWY
|Harvest JnJ Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|JNJY
|Harvest JPHE Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|JPHE
|Harvest Novo Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|NOVY
|Harvest Oracle Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|ORCY
|Harvest Premium Yield Canadian Bank ETF
|HPYB
|Harvest Premium Yield Enhanced ETF
|HPYE
|JPMorgan International Developed Equity Active ETF
|JIDE
|Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund
|LYUV.U
|Moat Active Premium Yield ETF
|MOAT
|PIMCO Managed Balanced Portfolio
|PBAL
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Buffalo Potash Corporation
|BUFF
