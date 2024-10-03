Today, Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de C.V.'s (BMV: ORBIA*) Building Infrastructure (B&I) business, Wavin, formally opened its new production plant in new Grand Batang City, Indonesia. The facility will supply the company's expanding customer base in Indonesia and the Asia Pacific region with sustainable sanitation and water management solutions.

Sameer S. Bharadwaj, Orbia CEO commented, "This investment brings our business' innovative water management solutions to a high need and high opportunity market. It is a decisive step on our journey to advance life around the world."

In Indonesia, millions of people lack access to clean drinking water and safely-managed sanitation. The new site enables Orbia B&I to manufacture hot and cold water supply as well as soil and wastewater pipe systems (PVC, HDPE and PPR) that deliver clean water and sanitation safely and cost-effectively. To meet local customer demand, Orbia B&I is launching a proprietary product line -Wavin PVC+ pipes- to provide customers with reliable and easy-to-install wastewater drainage technologies.

The Grand Batang production facility features state-of-the-art manufacturing technology and is built on a 20-hectare (49 acre) greenfield plot. Freek Crum, Orbia Building Infrastructure (B&I) President, said, "This new facility is a significant demonstration of Orbia B&I's commitment to driving sustainable growth in Indonesia and the broader Asia-Pacific region. It enables us to bring our solutions to a wider market, generate jobs and stimulate economic activity in the area." Crum added, "In addition, our new production facility opens the door to new levels of customer-centered collaboration and innovation, such as through our two on-site experience centers that will offer training and certification programs in pipe system installation for local installers."

"With the completion of our site in Grand Batang, we are well prepared to meet the needs for infrastructure development in Indonesia. We will contribute to improving the quality of sanitation and water management systems across the country and the surrounding region, while remaining fully committed to growing our business in high-impact markets across India, Europe, Latin America and North America," concluded Bharadwaj.

About Orbia

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ORBIA*) is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluor Energy Materials (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on ensuring food and water security, expanding information access and connectivity and advancing decarbonization and the energy transition with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has a global team of over 24,000 employees, commercial activities in more than 100 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. The company generated $8.2 billion in revenue in 2023. To learn more, visit: orbia.com

About Orbia Building Infrastructure (Wavin)

Orbia's Building Infrastructure business Wavin is an innovative solutions provider for the global building and infrastructure industry. Backed by more than 60 years of product development experience, Orbia B&I is advancing life around the world by building healthy, sustainable environments for global citizens. Whether it's to optimize water supply, improve water sanitation and hygiene, to create climate resilient cities or to reduce energy use in buildings, Orbia B&I collaborates with municipal leaders, engineers, contractors and installers to help future-proof communities, buildings and homes. Orbia B&I has over 11,000 employees across approximately 50 production sites worldwide, serving over 90 countries through a global sales and distribution network. To learn more, visit: wavin.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241003010726/en/

Contacts:

Kacy Karlen

Chief Communications Officer

Orbia

kacy.karlen@orbia.com

+1 (865) 410-3001

Frank Simorangkir

Marketing Manager Indonesia

Orbia Building Infrastructure (Wavin)

Frank.simorangkir@orbia.com

+62 81 375707953