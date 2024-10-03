MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, announced today that Axel P. Lehmann, former Chairman of Credit Suisse, will be the keynote speaker at the GRC Summit 2024, taking place in London on November 6th and 7th. The event will bring together hundreds of industry leaders, as well as experts in risk, compliance, audit, cyber risk, information security, and GRC, to discuss the latest trends and strategies.

Axel P. Lehmann offers over three decades of experience in the financial services industry, with a distinguished career in both banking and insurance. Most recently, he served as Chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG from January 2022 to June 2023, where he also chaired the Governance and Nominations Committee and the Credit Suisse Foundation.

Prior to joining Credit Suisse, Lehmann held pivotal roles at UBS Group, including as a member of the Group Executive Board, Group Chief Operating Officer, President of Personal Corporate Banking, and President of UBS Switzerland. His background also includes nearly 20 years at Zurich Insurance Group, where he served in senior roles such as Chief Risk Officer and head of its European and North American businesses. Lehmann's career reflects deep expertise in risk management, governance, and operational leadership at global institutions.

At the GRC Summit 2024, Lehmann will deliver a keynote address on Thriving on Risk in an Increasingly Disrupted World: Balancing Risk-Taking, Resilience, and Performance.

"We are honored to welcome Axel Lehmann as our keynote speaker," said Gaurav Kapoor, CEO and Co-Founder of MetricStream. "With more than three decades of leadership in global financial services, including his roles at Credit Suisse, UBS, and Zurich Insurance, Axel brings unparalleled expertise in risk management, governance, and operational leadership. His insights will be invaluable for GRC professionals navigating today's complex interconnected risks and challenges."

The theme of this year's event is "Experience the Power of AI and Resilience." It will feature over 40 sessions, including thought-provoking keynotes, panel discussions, and breakout sessions on topics such as the risks and opportunities of AI for GRC, operational resilience, enterprise risk, regulatory compliance, internal audit, third-party risk, IT, and cyber risk management.

Additionally, the Summit will highlight the 2024 GRC Journey Awards, celebrating individuals, customers, and partners who have championed their organizations' GRC journeys, advocating for innovative GRC programs and achieving exceptional business outcomes through GRC practices.

Registration is open for two power-packed days with 250+ attendees and over 40 sessions.

