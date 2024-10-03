IRLAB Therapeutics has announced an encouraging update for the ongoing Phase I trial for IRL757, which is being developed as a potential treatment for apathy. The single ascending dose (SAD) portion of the study has been successfully completed, with the initial data showing good absorption and exposure in the body, as well as a desirable safety and tolerability profile. The next step will be the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the study, which management notes should be completed by end-2024. We view the update as a positive sign that the trial is progressing as planned, and believe that the top-line results (expected in Q125) could represent an important catalyst for IRLAB.

