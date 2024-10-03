

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government has chartered a limited number of flights from Lebanon to support British nationals to leave the country in response to the deteriorating security situation.



To meet the demand for the charter flight, additional flights will depart from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport from Thursday. The flights will continue for as long as the security situation allows, the Foreign Office said.



The UK government continues to work with partner nations to increase capacity on commercial flights for British citizens. Around 700 troops and Foreign Office and Home Office staff, including Border Force officers, have been deployed to Cyprus for contingency planning.



British nationals who have registered their presence with the government will be sent details on how to request a seat. The Foreign Office urged those who have not already registered their presence in Lebanon to do so immediately.



British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18 are eligible. All passengers must hold a valid travel document. Dependents who are not British nationals will require a valid visa that has been granted for a period of stay in the UK of more than 6 months.



British nationals and their dependents have bn urged not travel to the airport unless they have a seat booked on a plane.



More than 150 British nationals and dependents left Beirut on a government-chartered flight Wednesday and Defence Secretary John Healey visited troops in Cyprus working on contingency planning.



Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged all British nationals still in Lebanon to register with the FCDO and leave the country immediately.



A Rapid Deployment Team from the Foreign Office has arrived in Lebanon to boost the support offered by British Embassy officials.



