

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), the ride-hailing and delivery services provider, on Thursday announced a multiyear partnership with Avride, a developer of autonomous vehicles and delivery robots, to use delivery robots and autonomous vehicles for Uber and Uber Eats.



The delivery partnership will launch first with sidewalk robots on Uber Eats in Austin in the coming weeks.



The mobility partnership is expected to launch for riders in Dallas later next year.



