

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) announced Thursday that it has been awarded a $92 million U.S. Navy contract to continue building propulsors for the Virginia-class submarine program.



Under this contract, BAE Systems will deliver the Propulsor Forward Assemblies, as well as design engineering support services and support and sustainment hardware.



The Navy's submarine force will continue to receive these propulsion systems from BAE Systems' submarine structures production facility at its Submarine Center of Excellence in Louisville, Kentucky.



The company will also continue to provide expert engineering and business support from its Minneapolis, Minnesota, facility. To date, BAE Systems has delivered 33 forward assemblies to the U.S. Navy.



