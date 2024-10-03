

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Pharmacy, a subsidiary of CVS Health Corp. (CVS), Thursday expanded partnership with Food Allergy Research & Education or FARE, a non-profit organization engaged in food allergy education and advocacy, on its Teal Pumpkin Project, offering a variety of non-food treats for Halloween.



The collaboration comes as an informal FARE poll revealed that over 65 percent of children with food allergies have had a negative Halloween experience because of their disease.



Under the project, CVS Pharmacy will offer over 60 non-food goodies, including trick-or-treat buckets, light-up bracelets, glow sticks, pumpkin flashlights, and new bulk items like prefilled mini-teal pumpkins.



Currently, CVS's stock is trading at $62.74, up 0.83 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



