

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury revealed plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted above average demand, while the thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News