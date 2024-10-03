GoDaddy: A Story of Resilience and Community Empowerment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / GoDaddy



Located in the heart of Cleveland, Ohio, Carter's BBQ stands as a symbol of American grit and the enduring spirit of small businesses. Featured in GoDaddy's Made in America documentary series, the journey of Darren W. Carter and his wife Theresa Carter, the founders of Carter's BBQ, embodies the values of inclusivity and opportunity that GoDaddy champions through its mission.

Made in America: Ohio highlights the transformative efforts of the Economic & Community Development Institute (ECDI), a key partner in GoDaddy's social impact initiative, Empower by GoDaddy.

Ohio, a region rich in diversity, spans the bustling industrial landscape of Cleveland to the serene vistas of rural Appalachia. According to GoDaddy Venture Forward research, there are over 490,000 active microbusinesses in Ohio, making it a hub of entrepreneurial activity.

Together, ECDI and Empower by GoDaddy provide essential education, mentorship and networking opportunities to entrepreneurs across Ohio, fostering growth and innovation in communities that have historically faced economic challenges.

The story of Carter's BBQ began as a passion project, rooted in a love for authentic barbecue and a desire to bring people together through great food.

According to GoDaddy's Venture Forward research, 58% of US entrepreneurs report feeling little to no stress, anxiety or burnout, or feel neutral when owning a microbusiness. And "making an impact in my community" ranked in the top three responses from entrepreneurs when asked what brings them the most joy while operating their businesses.

Darren's transition from working at a steel mill to becoming a barbecue pitmaster was unconventional but crucial for his emotional and physical wellbeing. With unwavering support from Theresa, Darrentook a leap of faith, which led to the creation of Carter's BBQ, a venture rooted in his love for barbecue and his desire to recreate the family traditions he cherished from his childhood.

Beyond barbecue, Darren and Theresa are foster and adoptive parents, providing love and care for the children in their lives. They identify their business as an important way to show their kids they can make it in the world and build generational wealth. The Carter's often participate in fundraising and community events, and even hosted a Father's Day barbecue - featured in the latest Made in America season - that raised over $3K for foster youth in their community.

Participation in the Empower by GoDaddy program was a turning point for Carter's BBQ.

The digital training and tools provided through the Empower by GoDaddy program helped enhance their online presence and refine their marketing strategies, ultimately elevating Carter's BBQ to the next level. Now, the Carters can sell their seasonings and sauces through the website, connecting Carter's BBQ with a broader audience.

The collaboration with ECDI and GoDaddy not only provided technical skills but also instilled confidence and strategic vision, essential components for sustainable growth in today's digital landscape. Darren's commitment to his craft and community is evident in his efforts to give back through initiatives like the "Unknowns Black Pitmasters" community group and podcast.

As Carter's BBQ continues to thrive, it serves as an inspiration to other small business owners navigating their own paths.

Watch the inspiring story of Carter's BBQ and explore more episodes of Made in America, now streaming on YouTube.

Empower by GoDaddy Spotlight Series:By partnering with diverse local nonprofits and community organizations around the world, Empower by GoDaddy aims to reach those who haven't otherwise had access by offering skills training, resources, and mentoring to help accelerate their business journeys. This article is part of the Empower by GoDaddy spotlight series that shines a light on the individuals who make this unique initiative possible.

