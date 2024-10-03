

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's will introduce Chicken Big Mac to its U.S. menu starting October 10.



Along with the classic Big Mac ingredients - Big Mac bun, Big Mac sauce, cheese, lettuce and pickle slices, the newcomer will have two tempura battered chicken patties instead of the traditional beef patties.



'With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we're excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans,' said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald's USA.



'By tapping into some of our fans' biggest passions from dupe culture to live-streaming, we're able to serve up more than just a sandwich. There truly is something for everyone to enjoy in this campaign and we're bringing experiences that will surprise and delight them, all before the Chicken Big Mac hits restaurants.'



Previously, Chicken Big Mac was debuted in international markets, like the UK, and in select U.S. cities, including Miami in 2022.



