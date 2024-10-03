Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - James Bay Resources Limited (CSE: JBR) ("James Bay" or the "Company") announces that further to the announcement of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of unsecured convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of up to CDN$500,000 (the "Debentures"), the Company has closed CDN$127,000 in Debentures in its second tranche of the Offering that closed on September 30, 2024. To date, the Company has closed on an aggregate of CDN$377,000 of Debentures.

In addition, James Bay and its Principal, Stephen Shefsky, have commenced an action in the Superior Court of Justice against Wynn Resorts Ltd. ("Wynn"). The Statement of Claim alleges that Wynn is liable in negligence, unjust enrichment, and for knowing receipt of trust monies. The action arises from an offering fraud perpetrated by David Bunevacz ("Bunevacz") against the Plaintiffs (as defined in the Statement of Claim), in which the Plaintiffs were induced by Bunevacz to invest a total of USD $4.6 million in businesses purportedly operated by Bunevacz which turned out to be fraudulent. The Plaintiffs allege that Bunevacz took their investments and gambled them away at Wynn's casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, and that Wynn failed to discharge its duties pursuant to US State and Federal banking laws, Nevada gaming rules and the common law to conduct adequate due diligence into Bunevacz, and that had it done so, it would have discovered Bunevacz' criminal record, investigated the source of his funds, and thereby prevented the Plaintiffs' losses.

James Bay is a Canadian resource company with 81,076,241 shares outstanding and trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "JBR". Please visit the James Bay website at www.jamesbayresources.com.

