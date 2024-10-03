

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Thursday lowered its adjusted earnings per share outlook for the third quarter and the fiscal year 2024, citing acquisition-related IPR&D and milestones expenses of $82 million.



For the third quarter, the drug maker now expects adjusted EPS of $2.88 to $2.92 compared to previously estimated $2.92 to $2.96.



Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings to be $2.95 per share for the same period.



Additionally, AbbVie forecasts adjusted EPS of $10.67 to $10.87 compared to previously expected $10.71 to $10.91 for the full year 2024.



Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings to be $10.88 per share for the same period.



