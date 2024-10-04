

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release August figures for new home loans, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, overall home loans were up 2.9 percent on month, while investment lending climbed 5.4 percent.



Singapore will see August numbers for retail sales; in July, sales were up 3.1 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed for the National Day holiday; they return to action on Tuesday.



