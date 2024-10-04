

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Redcare Pharmacy NV (SAE1.F), an online pharmacy, reported that preliminary total sales for the third quarter grew 20.8% year over year to 574 million euros. Quarterly non-Rx sales rose 20% to 383 million euros from the prior year.



In the DACH segment comprising Germany, Austria and Switzerland, total sales for the third quarter increased to 469 million euros from the prior year. Quarterly non-Rx sales increased 19% to 278 million euros from the prior year. Quarterly Rx sales rose by 22.6% to 191 million euros from the prior year. Prescription drug sales in Germany grew 80.6% in third quarter to 69 million euros, from 38 million euros in the prior year.



Sales in the Group's International segment that consists of Belgium, Italy, France and the Netherlands grew 22.7% to 105 million euros.



Looking head for fiscal year 2024, the company now projects total group sales to be in the range of 2.35 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros compared to the prior estimation of 2.3 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros.



The company now expects annual non-Rx sales growth to be 20%-25% compared to the prior outlook of 15%-25% growth.



Redcare Pharmacy N.V. will release the full interim report for the third quarter of 2024 on 5 November 2024.



