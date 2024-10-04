

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil (XOM) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it expects a reduction in its third-quarter upstream earnings of approximately $600 million to $1 billion due to falling oil price.



The company stated that weaker refining margins during the quarter are also expected to reduce profits by up to $1 billion.



The company provided a summary of factors that management believes will impact third-quarter 2024 results compared to second-quarter 2024 results.



