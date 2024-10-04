Amazon.com, Inc. is gearing up for the holiday season with ambitious plans to recruit 250,000 new employees in the United States for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions. This significant workforce expansion comes as the e-commerce giant faces increasing competition from emerging Asian platforms like Shein and Temu, which are gaining market share through aggressive pricing strategies. Despite these challenges, Amazon is investing $2.2 billion in additional compensation, aiming to raise the average total pay to over $29 per hour. This move demonstrates the company's commitment to strengthening its workforce amid a evolving e-commerce landscape.
Market Position and Future Outlook
While Amazon's stock experienced a slight dip of 1.1% to $182.75 on NASDAQ, analysts maintain an average price target of $224.29, suggesting potential growth despite current market pressures. The company is actively addressing challenges, including a recent lawsuit filed jointly with Canon against 18 seller accounts offering counterfeit toner cartridges. Additionally, Amazon is launching substantial discounts of up to 60% on electronics, toys, and household items for Prime members starting October 8th, in a bid to boost sales and solidify its market position. These strategic moves highlight Amazon's proactive approach to maintaining its competitive edge in a rapidly changing retail environment.
