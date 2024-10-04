Norway's Volue has launched an automated trading tool for solar and wind operators covering most European power markets . The Volue Position Closer is a subscription-based tool targeted at renewable energy producers, portfolio managers, and municipal utilities. Volue, a Norwegian energy and infrastructure technology company, has launched an automated position closing tool for contracts covering most European power markets for solar and wind energy. The product, dubbed Volue Position Closer, is accessible online via subscriptions and may be integrated into internal systems via application programming ...

