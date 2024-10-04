

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from France and construction Purchasing Managers' survey data from Germany and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases Swiss unemployment data for September. The jobless rate is forecast to rise slightly to 2.6 percent from 2.5 percent in August.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is set to release industrial output figures for August. Output is seen rising 0.3 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.5 percent decrease in July.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes industrial production for August. Economists expect output to grow 0.1 percent on year, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in July.



At 3.30 am ET, Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey results are due.



At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global construction PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the index to drop to 53.1 in September from 53.6 in the previous month.



At 6.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Italy.



