Freitag, 04.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
WKN: 876817 | ISIN: GB0000320472 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A0
Frankfurt
04.10.24
08:04 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.10.2024 13:12 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anglesey Mining Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Anglesey Mining Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

  1. Issuer Details

ISIN

gb0000320472

Issuer Name

ANGLESEY MINING PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

  1. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  1. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Energold Minerals Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Canada

  1. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Sep-2024

  1. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Sep-2024

  1. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to

% of voting rights through

financial

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

shares (total of

8.A)

instruments

(total of 8.B 1 +

8.B 2)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

19.667000

2.783400

22.450400

108711110

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

20.600000

2.914000

23.514000

  1. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0000320472

2963808

92144396

0.613000

19.054000

Sub Total 8.A

95108204

19.667000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or

cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Option

31/03/2030

Physical

2000000

0.411900

Warrant

28/01/2025

Physical

3474999

0.713500

Warrant

18/11/2025

Physical

7294574

1.486000

Warrant

28/01/2025

Physical

833333

0.172000

Sub Total 8.B2

13602906

2.783400%

  1. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

John F.

Kearney

John F.

Kearney

0.613000

John F.

Kearney

Energold Minerals Inc.

19.054000

2.783400

22.450400%

  1. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

  1. Additional Information

This notification is made following the issuance of shares by the Company. The number of issued and outstanding shares used for the calculations herein is 483,593,017 as per the Company's RNS dated 25 September 2024.

  1. Date of Completion

  1. Place Of Completion

Toronto, Ontario, Canada


