Anglesey Mining Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
- Issuer Details
ISIN
gb0000320472
Issuer Name
ANGLESEY MINING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
- Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
- Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Energold Minerals Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Toronto
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Canada
- Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
- Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
30-Sep-2024
- Date on which Issuer notified
30-Sep-2024
- Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to
% of voting rights through
financial
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
shares (total of
8.A)
instruments
(total of 8.B 1 +
8.B 2)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
19.667000
2.783400
22.450400
108711110
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
20.600000
2.914000
23.514000
- Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0000320472
2963808
92144396
0.613000
19.054000
Sub Total 8.A
95108204
19.667000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or
cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Option
31/03/2030
Physical
2000000
0.411900
Warrant
28/01/2025
Physical
3474999
0.713500
Warrant
18/11/2025
Physical
7294574
1.486000
Warrant
28/01/2025
Physical
833333
0.172000
Sub Total 8.B2
13602906
2.783400%
- Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
John F.
Kearney
John F.
Kearney
0.613000
John F.
Kearney
Energold Minerals Inc.
19.054000
2.783400
22.450400%
- In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
- Additional Information
This notification is made following the issuance of shares by the Company. The number of issued and outstanding shares used for the calculations herein is 483,593,017 as per the Company's RNS dated 25 September 2024.
- Date of Completion
- Place Of Completion
Toronto, Ontario, Canada