Anglesey Mining Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Issuer Details

ISIN

gb0000320472

Issuer Name

ANGLESEY MINING PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Energold Minerals Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Canada

Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-Sep-2024

Date on which Issuer notified

30-Sep-2024

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to % of voting rights through financial Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer shares (total of 8.A) instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 19.667000 2.783400 22.450400 108711110 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 20.600000 2.914000 23.514000

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0000320472 2963808 92144396 0.613000 19.054000 Sub Total 8.A 95108204 19.667000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Option 31/03/2030 Physical 2000000 0.411900 Warrant 28/01/2025 Physical 3474999 0.713500 Warrant 18/11/2025 Physical 7294574 1.486000 Warrant 28/01/2025 Physical 833333 0.172000 Sub Total 8.B2 13602906 2.783400%

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold John F. Kearney John F. Kearney 0.613000 John F. Kearney Energold Minerals Inc. 19.054000 2.783400 22.450400%

In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Additional Information

This notification is made following the issuance of shares by the Company. The number of issued and outstanding shares used for the calculations herein is 483,593,017 as per the Company's RNS dated 25 September 2024.

Date of Completion

Place Of Completion

Toronto, Ontario, Canada