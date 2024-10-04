Nike's stock experienced a slight decline of 0.3% to $82.85 on the New York Stock Exchange following the release of its latest quarterly earnings report. The sportswear giant reported a significant 10.43% decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year, with earnings per share dropping to $0.70. This performance fell short of investor expectations, leading to a sharp sell-off that saw the stock price plummet below the crucial 100-day moving average to €75.49, representing a 5% decrease. The disappointing results also negatively impacted competitors' stocks, including Adidas and Puma.

Analyst Outlook Amid Challenges

Despite the current setbacks, analysts maintain a cautiously optimistic stance on Nike's stock. The average price target stands at $91.75, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 10% from current levels. A dividend of $1.48 is anticipated for the current year. However, the company's decision to withdraw its annual forecast has raised concerns about ongoing market uncertainties. As Nike navigates these challenges, investors will be closely watching how the company adapts to the evolving market conditions and works to regain its footing in the competitive sportswear industry.

Ad

The latest Nike figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for Nike shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 04 October.

Continue reading here ...