

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - World Health Organization says 28 medical workers were among those killed in attacks by Israel in Lebanon since Thursday.



'Health care continues to come under attack. In Lebanon alone, 28 health workers have been killed in the last 24 hours,' WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference in Geneva.



He told reporters that 37 health facilities were closed in southern Lebanon while staff and patients were evacuated from hospitals in capital Beirut.



Lack of health workers for duty fearing Israeli attacks is 'severely limiting the provision of mass trauma management and continuity of health services,' according to the WHO chief.



Meanwhile, Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets into northern Israeli cities of Kiryat Shmona and the Lower Galilee on Friday.



It caused heavy damage, reports quoting Israeli police said.



Israel carried out intensive bombing in Lebanon overnight, targeting Hezbollah's next leader in line Hashem Safieddine, U.S. media quoted officials as saying.



