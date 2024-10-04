

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service have announced that more than 30 million taxpayers in 24 U.S. states will be eligible for Direct File in Filing Season 2025.



The average American spends $270 and 13 hours filing their taxes. Through Direct File, eligible Americans will be able file their taxes online for free, directly with the IRS, saving potentially hundreds of dollars and hours.



In Filing Season 2025, Direct File will be available in Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.



Direct File provides a free, easy, and secure option for taxpayers with simple tax situations in participating states. Direct File has no hidden fees, is available in Spanish, and works on a smartphone as it does on a tablet or computer. Direct File shows taxpayers the math so they can be sure that their return is accurate, and they are getting their maximum refund, the Treasury said.



For years, many other countries have offered their taxpayers an option to file their taxes online for free, but due to decades of underfunding the IRS was unable to provide this and other online services to Americans, raising the cost of tax filing and delaying refunds.



Treasury and the IRS said they have also secured commitments from additional states to join Direct File in Filing Season 2026.



