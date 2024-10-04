

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has launched a global strategic plan to tackle dengue and other Aedes-borne arboviruses.



The Global Strategic Preparedness, Readiness and Response Plan, OR SPRP, aims at reducing the burden of disease, suffering and deaths from dengue and other Aedes-borne arboviral diseases such as Zika and chikungunya, by fostering a global coordinated response.



The Plan outlines priority actions to control transmission and offers recommendations to affected countries across various sectors, including disease surveillance, laboratory activities, vector control, community engagement, clinical management, and research and development, WHO said in a press release.



The Plan will be implemented over one year until September 2025.



An estimated four billion people are at risk of infection from arboviruses around the world, and this number is estimated to increase to 5 billion by 2050, according to the UN health agency. Dengue cases have surged across all six WHO regions, and the number of cases has approximately doubled each year since 2021, with more than 12.3 million cases as of the end of August this year. It is almost double the 6.5 million cases reported in 2023.



