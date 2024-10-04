Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Pharma Equity Group A/S - reduction of share capital by reduction of face value per share

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 10 October 2024. ISIN DK0061155009 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Pharma Equity Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 1,022,963,883 shares of DKK 1 each (DKK 1,022,963,883) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 920,667,494.70 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 1,022,963,883 shares of DKK 0.10 each (DKK 102,296,388.30) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PEG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 21613 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66