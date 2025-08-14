Pharma Equity Group A/S: Consolidated Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2025

Consolidated Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2025

Key points from the H1-2025 report (period 1 January - 30 June 2025)

14 August 2025

Announcement no. 9

On 14 August 2025, the Board of Directors and the Executive Board of Pharma Equity Group A/S ("PEG", "The Company" or the "Group") considered and approved the interim report for the Group for the period 1 January - 30 June 2025 ("H1 2025 report"), which can be summarized as follows:

The headlines for the period can be summarized as follows

The Company has launched a new strategy to drive growth and shareholder returns.

On 1 April 2025, Christian Henrik Tange was appointed as the new CEO of Pharma Equity Group and Sebastian Bo Jakobsen was appointed as CEO of the subsidiary Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S

The company continues the dialogue with potential licensing partners.

Clinical trial applications for RNX-011 (peritonitis) and the clinical trial application for RNX-051 (Colorectal Adenoma and Colon Cancer) have been submitted to the Danish authorities in H1 2025.

The profit for the period of 1 January - 30 June 2025 amounts to DKK -9.5 million, which is in line with expectations..





H1-2025 TDKK H1-2024 TDKK

Profit/Loss -9.495 -12.901



Receivable Portinho S.A. 58.000 58.000



Cash and cash equivalents 702 863



Total Assets 62.299 63.169



Equity 39.379 12.432



Convertible Loans 15.234 18.511





The result for H1-2025 was DKK -9.5 million (H1-2024: DKK -12.9 million).





Equity as of 30 June 2025 is DKK 39.4 million (30. June 2024: DKK 12.4 million)





Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 June 2025 are DKK 0.7 million (30 June 2024: DKK 0.9 million)





Online presentation of the H1-2025 report

At 11:00 a.m. today, 14 August 2025, CEO Christian Henrik Tange invites you to an online presentation of the H1 2025 report for the period 1 January 2025 - 30 June 2025 and significant events so far in 2025. Registration is free for everyone and can be done via link:

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7345408645636993027

Contact person - Investor Relations

Any questions regarding the H1 2025 report can be directed to the Company's CEO Christian Henrik Tange, by email investor@pharmaequitygroup.com.

On the Company's website www.pharmaequitygroup.com further information and all published company announcements can be found.

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group (PEG) is a dynamic life sciences investment and development firm listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. PEG is dedicated to identifying, acquiring, and advancing innovations across pharmaceuticals (Pharma), medical technology (MedTech), and other medical devices, with a strategic focus on early-stage opportunities, particularly those emerging from Scandinavian research institutions. By leveraging strategic capital allocation, robust governance including a dedicated Investment Committee, and an extensive industry network, PEG aims to transform groundbreaking ideas into impactful healthcare solutions and products. The company is committed to building a balanced portfolio that delivers ongoing value creation and supports long-term growth for the benefit of patients, healthcare systems, and its investors.