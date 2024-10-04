Airbus SE's stock experienced a slight downturn in recent trading, with shares dipping by 0.7% to €125.66. Despite this setback, analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €162.67-significantly above current levels. The aerospace giant demonstrated resilience in its latest quarterly report, posting a modest 0.6% increase in revenue to €16 billion. Looking ahead, experts project earnings per share of €5.30 for the full year 2024, signaling potential growth opportunities for investors.

Dividend Prospects and Market Position

Shareholders may find solace in the anticipated dividend increase, with projections pointing to a payout of €2.19 per share in the coming year, up from €1.80 previously. This boost in dividends could enhance the stock's appeal to income-focused investors. However, it's worth noting the considerable gap between the current share price and Airbus's 52-week high of €172.82, reached on March 27, 2024-a premium of approximately 37.5% over present levels. This disparity highlights both the challenges faced by the company and the potential for recovery in a fluctuating market environment.

