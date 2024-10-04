

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy stated that it will invest $1.5 billion to bolster the U.S. electricity grid.



$1.5 billion will be invested in four transmission projects that will improve grid reliability and resilience, relieve costly transmission congestion, and open access to affordable energy to millions.



The projects selected for the Transmission Facilitation Program will enable nearly 1,000 miles of new transmission development and 7,100 MW of new capacity throughout Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, while creating nearly 9,000 good-paying jobs, DOE said.



DOE also released the final National Transmission Planning Study, a set of long-term planning tools and analyses that examine a wide range of potential future scenarios through 2050 to identify pathways to maintain grid reliability, increase resilience, and reduce cost.



The study finds that the United States will need to approximately double to triple the 2020 transmission capacity by 2050 to meet demand growth and reliability needs, and hundreds of billions of dollars of cost savings can be achieved through substantial transmission expansion and interregional planning.



Aroostook Renewable Project will construct a new substation in Haynesville, Maine and a 111-mile transmission line with a capacity of 1,200 MW to connect the new substation to the Independent System Operator-New England (ISO-NE) system at a substation in Pittsfield, Maine.



Cimarron Link is a 400-mile high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission line from Texas County, Oklahoma to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The line will transmit 1,900 MW of firm, point-to-point capacity to deliver low-cost wind and solar energy to growing load centers in eastern Oklahoma and elsewhere in the Southwest Power Pool.



Southern Spirit will construct a new 320-mile HVDC line connecting the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid for the first time with electric grids in the southeastern U.S. power markets



Southline will construct a new 108-mile transmission line that will deliver 1,000 MW of new, bidirectional capacity between Hidalgo County, New Mexico and Las Cruces, New Mexico, creating at least 150 new construction jobs and helping meet energy needs of industries investing in the region.



