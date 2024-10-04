UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisor Jared Berault has joined the firm in Manchester, New Hampshire. Jared is responsible for managing more than $400 million in client assets. He is joined by Client Associate Fred Kline.

"For many years, Jared has been serving his clients with a deep level of knowledge and integrity, and I am thrilled to have him and Fred join our Manchester office," said Patrick Henning, Manchester Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Together they bring a wealth of experience, passion and fresh perspectives that I believe will be additive to our team and the value we bring to clients. I look forward to helping them continue to grow at UBS."

With over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Jared Berault guides clients in all areas of wealth management, including retirement and education planning, portfolio construction, liability management, tax minimization, asset preservation and insurance, with a particular focus on helping clients assure lifetime, retirement income streams. He offers clients sophisticated and customized solutions based on their individual risk tolerance, time horizon, liquidity needs and overall investment goals.

Jared strives to provide a high level of service and advice to every client. When helping clients build their financial plans, he focuses on understanding what matters most to them today and in the future. Jared believes in helping to educate clients, so that they can fully understand their investment strategy. His primary goal is to become an essential lifelong resource to those who have trusted him for guidance on accumulating, building, preserving and distributing wealth.

Jared received his bachelor's degree from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York. Outside of the office, Jared enjoys spending time with his wife, Amy, and twin daughters Addison and Alexis.

Fred Kline is a Registered Client Associate who joined the financial services industry in 2020. He brings a broad range of customer service experience to the team and enjoys getting to know clients while helping them achieve their goals. In his time off, Fred enjoys spending time with friends, traveling and skydiving.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

UBS 2024. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241003141383/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Christina Aquilina

Christina.aquilina@ubs.com

