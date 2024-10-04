Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028 | Ticker-Symbol: S6IA
Tradegate
04.10.24
17:16 Uhr
150,20 Euro
+0,75
+0,50 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
04.10.2024 17:38 Uhr
Leidos U.K. Unveils Sustainability Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Leidos

By Silka Patel

Leidos U.K. recognises that our footprint gives us great responsibility to think about the planet in everything we do.

We recently published our U.K. Sustainability Report, which outlines our progress to date, the areas where we can do more, and the ambitious targets we've set to help Leidos U.K. achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

The report highlights our U.K. carbon reduction plan, which is in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement and the latest climate science for limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, described by the United Nations as "code red for humanity."

We believe the greatest contribution we can make to driving sustainable improvements is through the work we deliver for some of our most trusted partners, including the Home Office, the Ministry of Defence, the Metropolitan Police Service, and the National Air Traffic Services.

That's why, to hold ourselves accountable, we've signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). As such, targets we set ourselves will be done in direct alignment with science-based targets.

The SBTi enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis by developing standards, tools, and guidance to allow those that sign up to set greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets in line with what is needed to keep global heating below catastrophic levels.

Leidos U.K. is committed to carbon reduction and environmental ethical business practices in all our work - delivering improvements not only for ourselves but for our customers.

Enhancing our sustainability practices and putting them front and centre of everything we do will not only futureproof our success as a business, but also the future success of our partnerships in the U.K. and further afield.

All businesses should see themselves as stewards of the environment. Through our educational programmes to help employees understand how to reduce their carbon footprint and our work delivering the Logistics Commodities & Services Transformation programme for the Ministry of Defence, we're already making significant strides to become a better, greener, and more sustainable business.

Learn more about our UK sustainability work

* Leidos Innovations U.K. Ltd and Leidos Europe (Emersons Green site only) are referred to as Leidos U.K. Information in our Leidos U.K. Sustainability Report refer only to Leidos U.K. and not Leidos enterprise.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
