Leidos: The Military Teen Experience: Navigating Challenges and Building Resilience

April is the Month of the Military Child, a time to recognize the strength, sacrifices, and stories of military-connected youth.

Insights from the Military Teen Experience Survey, conducted by the National Military Family Association (NMFA) and sponsored by Leidos, provide an important lens into the realities these teens face. From mental well-being and food insecurity to employment pressures and a continued commitment to service, the data reveal both the weight of their challenges and the depth of their resilience.

Mental Well-Being

The survey highlights significant disparities in mental health: only 8% of military teens report high mental well-being, while 35% report low well-being. Civilian teens, by contrast, report 75% moderate well-being. Teens with a parent facing visible or invisible injuries, such as PTSD, are more than 10 times more likely to experience low mental well-being. While 19% of military teens who needed mental health care received it, 13% still encounter barriers to access, pointing to a clear need for expanded and equitable support. ?

Self-Harm

Nearly half (45%) of military teens reported engaging in self-harm at least once, with one in three repeating the behavior in the past six months. These rates significantly exceed the global adolescent average of 18%, underscoring the need for mental health services designed specifically for the unique stressors of military life.?

Food Insecurity

Food insecurity is another critical concern, with 54% of military teens experiencing low or very low food security in the past month, compared to 17.3% of U.S. households with children. Those most affected include teens in junior-enlisted households, those with service-connected injuries in the family, and those who've experienced multiple deployments. This insecurity adds further stress, impacting both mental and physical well-being.

Teen Employment

Many military teens take on jobs to help support their families. The survey shows 19% work to contribute financially, and 58% work for personal spending money. With constant moves, changing schools, and evolving responsibilities at home, balancing work with life as a military teen can be overwhelming.

Propensity to Serve

Despite these challenges, military teens demonstrate a deep-rooted sense of duty. Over half (51%) express a desire to serve in the military themselves - a figure far higher than the roughly 10% of their civilian peers who say the same. This is especially true among teens with active-duty parents or those who have experienced a parent's visible injury, reflecting a powerful legacy of service and commitment.

Conclusion

The Military Teen Experience Survey offers a vital window into the lives of military-connected youth, revealing not only the complex challenges they face, but also their extraordinary resilience. Friendships and peer support emerge as protective factors for mental health, emphasizing the importance of strong, connected communities.

As we mark the Month of the Military Child, Leidos is proud to uplift these voices and deepen the conversation around how we can better support the health, well-being, and futures of military teens and their families.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or experiencing thoughts of suicide, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for free and confidential support 24/7.

