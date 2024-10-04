

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar spiked up against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday, as nonfarm payrolls increased more than expected in September, reducing odds of a 50 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in November.



Data from the Labor Department showed that non-farm payroll employment jumped by 254,000 jobs in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 159,000 jobs in August.



Economists had expected employment to rise by 140,000 jobs compared to the addition of 142,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The report also showed the unemployment rate edged down to 4.1 percent in September from 4.2 percent in August. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.



The stronger than expected jobs growth eased concerns about the economic outlook, but dashed hopes of aggressive rate cuts in the coming months.



Following the jobs data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating a 91.2 chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point in November and just a 8.8 percent chance of another half point rate cut.



The greenback moved up to 1-1/2-month highs of 1.0957 against the euro and 0.8607 against the franc, from yesterday's close of 1.1029 and 0.8528, respectively. The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.08 against the euro and 0.89 against the franc.



The greenback climbed to a fresh 2-week high of 1.3591 against the loonie, 2-week high of 0.6786 against the aussie and a fresh 3-week high of 0.6147 against the kiwi, from Thursday's close of 1.3553, 0.6839 and 0.6211, respectively. The currency is likely to locate resistance around 1.38 against the loonie, 0.66 against the aussie and 0.60 against the kiwi.



The greenback touched a fresh 3-week high of 1.3069 against the pound, up from yesterday's close of 1.3123. The currency is poised to challenge resistance around the 1.29 level.



The greenback advanced to a 1-1/2-month high of 148.80 against the yen, from a 2-day low of 145.91 seen in the previous session. At yesterday's close, the pair was quoted at 146.92. Immediate resistance for the currency is seen around the 150.00 level.



