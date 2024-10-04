Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2024) - John Ross Quigley announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") in connection with historical transactions involving common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and Common Share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") in the capital of the Company that occurred between December 2023 and September 2024. None of the transactions occurred on the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). As of October 3, 2024, Mr. John Ross Quigley has beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 16,738,777 Common Shares, representing approximately 22.14% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

On December 22, 2023, the Company issued Common Shares to exercise an option pursuant to an option agreement (the "Option Payment"). Prior to completion of the Option Payment, Mr. Quigley, directly or indirectly, beneficially owned, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 5,405,444 Common Shares, which represented approximately 12.29% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. As a result of the Company issuing additional Common Shares out of treasury for the Option Payment, Mr. Quigley, directly or indirectly, beneficially owned, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 5,405,444 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.54% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

On April 5, 2024, Mr. Quigley acquired 3,333,333 Common Shares and 3,333,333 Warrants pursuant to the Company's non-brokered private placement (the "April 2024 Financing"). Prior to completion of the April 2024 Financing, Mr. Quigley, directly or indirectly, beneficially owned, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 5,405,444 Common Shares, which represented approximately 9.23% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the April 2024 Financing, Mr. Quigley, directly or indirectly, beneficially owned, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 8,738,777 Common Shares and 3,333,333 Warrants, representing approximately 13.63% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and approximately 17.89% on a partially diluted basis.

On September 3, 2024, Mr. Quigley acquired 8,000,000 Common Shares and 4,600,000 Warrants pursuant to the Company's non-brokered private placement (the "September 2024 Financing"). Prior to completion of the September 2024 Financing, Mr. Quigley, directly or indirectly, beneficially owned, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 8,738,777 Common Shares and 3,333,333 Warrants, representing approximately 13.63% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and approximately 17.89% on a partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the September 2024 Financing, Mr. Quigley directly or indirectly, beneficially owned, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 16,738,777 Common Shares and 7,933,333 Warrants, representing approximately 22.14% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and approximately 29.53% on a partially diluted basis.

Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, Mr. Quigley may from time to time increase or decrease its holdings of Common Shares or other securities of the Company.

