

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two California farmworkers have tested positive for bird flu, marking the state's first human infections, according to federal and state health officials.



The cases are unrelated, as the workers worked in different farms in California's Central Valley, a key agricultural hub.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the farmworkers contracted the virus from cattle that were tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza.



According to the California Department of Public Health, both patients have experienced mild symptoms of bird flu. However, neither of them developed respiratory issues.



'Ongoing health checks of individuals who interact with potentially infected animals helped us quickly detect and respond to this possible human case. Fortunately, as we've seen in other states with human infections, the individual has experienced mild symptoms,' Dr. Tomas Aragon, CDPH director and state public health officer, said after the announcement of first case.



'We want to emphasize that the risk to the general public is low, and people who interact with potentially infected animals should take prevention measures. CDPH continues to support local health departments and farms with prevention recommendations, health checks and guidance on proper notification, testing and treatment.'



So far, 16 people in the U.S. have been infected by bird flu this year.



