

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Niu Technologies (NIU), Friday announced an increase in sales volume for the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to huge demand for this year's new models.



NIU sold a total of 312,405 units, including e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bicycles, kick-scooters and e-bikes, compared to last year's 265,923 units.



Of the total vehicles sold in the third quarter, 259,094 units were sold in China market, while 53,311 units were sold in international markets.



