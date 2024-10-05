

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TIAOF.PK), Friday announced that the board has unanimously deliberated to mandate the CEO, Pietro Labriola, to negotiate exclusive offer, regarding the purchase of TI Sparkle S.p.A., received from the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Retelit S.p.A.



Additionally, the board unanimously resolved to qualify the MEF - as the majority shareholder of the vehicle that would acquire the stake in Sparkle - as a related party of TIM.



Notably, the board seeks the offer submission by November 30.



