Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2024) - WEST OAK GOLD CORP. (CSE: WO) ("West Oak" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated September 27, 2024, it has issued 1,300,000 common shares (each, a "Share") to Cronin Exploration Inc. (the "Optionor") at a deemed price of $0.075 per Share pursuant to the Company's recently announced option to purchase and an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Ptarmigan Silica Project (the "Option") located approximately 130km from Valemount, British Columbia (the "Property").

The Company, having satisfied the terms of the Option, has acquired an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Ptarmigan Silica Project. The Company has granted the Optionor a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR Royalty") with respect the Property pursuant to a royalty agreement between the Company and the Optionor dated October 4, 2024 . The Company has the right to purchase from the Optionor 50% of the NSR Royalty (being 1.0%) for $1,000,000 within 30 days of commercial production. A copy of the royalty agreement is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

All securities issued in connection with the Option will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities.

About the Ptarmigan Silica Project

The Ptarmigan Silica project is located within the Rocky Mountain Trench, on the western flank of the Rocky Mountains, and is proximal to the Fraser River valley. The project lies approximately 120 km ESE of Prince George, BC., and is transected by the Yellowhead Highway. The project comprises two claims for a total area of 2280 hectares. The area is underlain predominantly by metasedimentary rocks of the Proterozoic to Lower Cambrian age Cariboo Group. Within the Cariboo Group, the Yanks Peak formation is mainly quartzite, and is the target horizon for this project.

A Phase 1 exploration program is planned, with detailed mapping and channel sampling, an airborne magnetometer survey and preliminary metallurgical testing. A budget of $77,000 has been proposed which is anticipated to lead to a Phase 2 drill program for further delineation of potential silica resources.

Highlights:

Recent due diligence sampling (three samples) returned values of 98.68, 98.44 and 99.52% %SiO2 with very low Fe2O3 values (0.25 to 0.42%).

The target Yanks Peak quartzite outcrops in a series of distinctive parallel ridges with 20-30 metres of relief.

Multiple parallel ridges with a total known strike in excess of 12km.

The Company engaged Chris M. Healey, P. Geo of Healex Consulting, Ltd. to prepare a NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects technical report on the Ptarmigan Silica Project dated September26, 2024 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Previous work on the property is limited to a Department of Highways quarry and an exploration program carried out in 2010. The Ptarmigan Group carried out a mapping and sampling program on the project area in 2010 (BC Assessment File 32528, Childs et al 2011). Twenty-three samples were collected and subjected to whole rock analysis. The average value returned was 95.34% SiO2. However, for the seventeen samples described as "quartzite" the average was 97.69% SiO2. Some had slightly elevated iron content and this was interpreted to be due to the presence of pyrite and other iron-rich phases.

Samples collected within current project area

UTM Zone 10



Sample # East North %SiO2 comments 1 634828 5948830 98.12 quartzite 2 635261 5948609 97.97 quartzite 3 635558 5948495 98.28 quartzite 4 635413 5948452 98.28 quartzite 5 635875 5949308 98.68 quartzite 6 636860 5947694 97.74 quartzite 7 636693 5947804 98.05 quartzite 8 635800 5948241 98.18 quartzite 9 643653 5943195 97.85 quartzite 10 632947 5949887 98.80 quartzite 11 633037 5949854 97.91 quartzite 12 637812 5947822 98.54 quartzite 13 637517 5948092 97.40 quartzite 14 637032 5947538 97.71 quartzite 15 639070 5947504 94.66 quartzite 20 637653 5948299 96.58 quarry, better material? 21 637653 5948299 95.92 quarry, better material?

(See the Technical Report available on SEDAR+ under Company's profile).

The author of the Technical Report visited the Ptarmigan Silica Project on August 27, 2024 and collected three samples for data verification. They remained in his sole possession until they were delivered to Purolator Courier service in Nanaimo, BC, for transportation to MSALABS in Langley, BC. The samples were prepped using MSALABS PRP-910 method, which includes drying, crushing 1 kg to 2 mm, taking a 250 g split which is then pulverized to 95% -75µg. The resulting splits were then analyzed using MSALABS WRA-310 code, a whole rock analysis, with ICP-ES finish for 13 parameters plus LOI. The sample results are set out below.



UTM Zone 10





Sample # East North Elev %SiO2 %Fe2O3 PT-01 637643 5948282 839 98.68 0.42 PT-02 632896 5949895 841 98.44 0.29 PT-03 635883 5949307 831 99.52 0.25

The analytical results confirm the presence of high purity silica in the quartzite units. As well, the very low iron oxide contents are very positive for the potential for development of a high-quality silica facility.

The author of the Technical Report recommended a $77,000 Phase 1 work program on the Property consisting of detailed mapping and sampling to outline the full extent of the target quartzite. Channel sampling, using a diamond saw, should also be included to identify any quality variations across the quartzite units. The author has also suggested an airborne magnetometer (fixed wing or drone) to allow a better understanding of the limits of the target units. Lastly, the author has indicated that preliminary metallurgical testing should be performed on the channel samples to ensure that the quartzite is amenable to beneficiation to the necessary standards for the identified end users.

Given positive results from Phase 1, the author has recommended a $269,500 Phase 2 work program consisting of a drill program to allow evaluation of the potential silica resources on the Property. Also, the author has recommended an initial program of ten 50 m vertical diamond drill holes using HQ core to provide a substantial amount of material for a second phase of metallurgical testing.

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo, an independent QP for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 prepared and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Healey is Principal Geologist at Healex Consulting Ltd. and is registered as a Professional Geoscientist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia.

About West Oak

West Oak is focused on exploration in Canada. It currently has an Option to explore the Hedge Hog Project located 15km north of the town of Wells in the Caribou Mining Division of central British Columbia. Management and the board of directors of West Oak currently consists of Morgan Good (Chief Executive Officer and director), Leighton Bocking (director), Adrian Smith (director) and Bennett Liu (Chief Financial Officer).

