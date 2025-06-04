Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - SILICON METALS CORP. (CSE: SI) (FSE: X6U) (OTC Pink: SLCNF) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of fieldwork at its Ptarmigan Project (the "Project" or the "Property), located ~130 km from Prince George, BC, following promising Q4 2024 high-purity sampling results.

The Company recently completed a high-definition airborne LiDAR survey, conducted by McElhanney Ltd., to generate a 3D topographic model of the Property. This will support modeling of the high-purity quartzite formations, which appear as prominent northwest-southeast trending ridges.

In late 2024, 225 samples (184 quartzite and 41 country rock) were collected and analyzed by Bureau Veritas. Results showed:

48% of quartzite samples exceeded 99% SiO2

8% exceeded 99.9% SiO2

Average purity: 98.49% SiO2

Main impurities included Al2O3 (0.84%), Fe2O3 (0.33%), K2O (0.17%), and TiO2 (0.10%). Samples were prepared using ceramic pulverisers and analyzed via XRF fusion to minimize contamination, though some metal traces from tools are expected. The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

COO Raymond Wladichuk, stated: "We're excited to build on 2024's success. With a stronger technical team and strategic plan, we're ready to advance the Ptarmigan Project."

Procedures

Rock grab, chip, and channel samples were collected from in-situ outcrops. Channel samples were cut using a handheld masonry saw with a diamond blade and were collected in 2 meter intervals for a total of 24 meters across two separate channel cuts. Chip samples were taken from an exposed bluff in a quarry and were collected in 5 meter intervals for a total of 30 contiguous meters. Samples were placed in poly ore bags with unique sample IDs and sealed with zip ties. Rock descriptions, sample location, and sample details were recorded for each sample. Samples were shipped to Bureau Veritas labs in Vancouver, BC, an independent certified laboratory, via Bandstra Transportation Systems; in-house chain of custody and sample security measures were implemented for all sample shipments. Samples were crushed until 70% passed through 10 mesh and a further 250 grams was pulverized (PRP70-250). Pulverized material was analyzed via X-ray fluorescence on a fused disc with Si02 detection limits of 0.01%

Qualified Persons

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release. Mr. Hanson, P.Geo., is independent of Silicon Metals Corp.

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has also reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release. Mr. Wladichuk, P. Geo., is the COO and Director of Silicon Metals Corp.

For further information on the Ptarmigan Silica project, please see the Company's technical report titled "Ptarmigan Silica Project Cariboo Mining Division NTS 093/H10 and 11 British Columbia, Canada NI 43-101 Technical Report" with an effective date of September 26, 2024 and filed on October 1, 2024 by Chris M. Healey, P. Geo Principal Geologist, Healex Consulting Ltd Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia Member, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration in western Canada, namely British Columbia. The Company holds an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Ptarmigan Silica Project located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an option to purchase an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

