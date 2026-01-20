Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - SILICON METALS CORP. (CSE: SI) (OTC Pink: SLCNF) (FSE: X6U) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured additional mineral claims surrounding the Company's 100% owned Crystal Hills Project. The additional mineral claims are highly prospective for high purity silica. With the addition of 59 new mineral claim cells, the Crystal Hills property has increased in size from approximately 400 hectares to approximately 1700 hectares, an approximately 300% increase in size. The claims were acquired by the Company directly via online map staking.

Morgan Good, Silicon Metal's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "This expansion of contiguous ground around our prospective and recently acquired and 100% owned Crystal Hills Ontario high-purity silica project enhances the Company's goals in seeking further value in the area which we are optimistic exists."





Updated Claims Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8241/280885_5597d0748430da26_001full.jpg

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company's Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3,000 tonne per year production permit. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Crystal Hills Project, located approximately 40 km north of the city of North Bay, Ontario, Canada, which consists of five mineral claims comprised of eighteen (18) cells totalling approximately 400 hectares. The Company also holds an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the exploration stage and now fully 5-year permitted Ptarmigan Silica Project, located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

Technical Information

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., COO of Silicon Metals Corp., a qualified person as per National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific information in his new release. Mr. Wladichuk is a professional geoscientist registered in British Columbia and Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SILICON METALS CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information regarding this news release and further details about Silicon's plans, please contact:

