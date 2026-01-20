Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - SILICON METALS CORP. (CSE: SI) (OTC Pink: SLCNF) (FSE: X6U) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is set to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday January 21, 2026, at 12:30-1:00 PM EST. Silicon Metals invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to connect with the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Director, Mr. Morgan Good, as well as its Chief Operating Officer Mr. Raymond Wladichuk.

Both Morgan and Raymond will present and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and either Morgan or Raymond will do their best to get through as many of them as possible.

The Company will be presenting at 12:30 PM Eastern time for approximately 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you're able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717095&tp_key=3c898db1bd&sti=slcnf

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Emerging Growth Conference's focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions at the Emerging Growth Conference will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company's Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3,000 tonne per year production permit. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Crystal Hills Project, located approximately 40 km north of the city of North Bay, Ontario, Canada, which consists of five mineral claims comprised of eighteen (18) cells totalling approximately 400 hectares. The Company also holds an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the exploration stage and now fully 5-year permitted Ptarmigan Silica Project, located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

SILICON METALS CORP.,

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements include without limitation, the time at which the Company will present at the Emerging Growth Conference, who the presenters for the Company will be, and the composition of people attending the Emerging Growth Conference.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that Morgan and Raymond will be available to present at the Emerging Growth Conference, that the Emerging Growth Conference will be attended by individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts, and that the Company will present at its currently scheduled time.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that Morgan or Raymond will be unable to present on behalf of the Company, that the Company's presentation will not begin at the scheduled time, and that the composition of those attending the conference will differ from management's current expectations.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280883

Source: Silicon Metals Corp.