

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) and its largest union, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, is set to resume contract talks on October 7, according to a X/Twitter post by IAM's district 751, which is negotiating the deal.



'This meeting is another critical opportunity to push for the priorities of our Membership. We will continue to fight relentlessly for the issues that matter most to you,' the post stated.



Earlier, Boeing made a 'best and final' pay offer, including the reinstatement of a performance bonus, improved retirement benefits and doubling of its ratification bonus to $6,000. However, the union declined it, as per Reuters.



