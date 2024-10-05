

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCTZF.PK, TCEHY.PK) and the founding Guillemot family of Ubisoft Entertainment SA are exploring various options, including a potential buyout of the French video game developer, after a significant decline in its market value this year, according to a Bloomberg report.



The Chinese tech giant and Guillemot Brothers Ltd. have engaged advisors to explore strategies aimed at stabilizing Ubisoft and enhancing its valuation. One of the possibilities under discussion involves collaborating to take the company private, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.



