Tryson Collection: Sonia Borrell Celebrates Book Launch, Art in Real-Time, Hitting Amazon Bestseller List In Just Days

Art Collector, Curator, and Advisor Sonia Borrell shares 16 years of experience in the contemporary art world through her debut book.

Internationally renowned art collector and curator Sonia Borrell recently launched her first book, Art in Real-Time: Collecting Tomorrow's Masters, in mid-September. Becoming an Amazon bestseller and quickly capturing the attention of art collectors and enthusiasts worldwide, she further bagged number one bestseller position in various categories, including Business in Art and Women in Art, for both Kindle and hardcover formats, within two days of its launch, making her the top author in this genre across Europe and the USA. The book is a part-guide, part-memoir aimed towards young collectors and artists to learn how to develop their taste, get involved in collecting, and navigate the industry. It embodies Sonia Borrell's philosophy of art collecting-viewing art as a way of living and believing that these young artists are, and will be, as impactful as those before them.



Available for purchase on Amazon, it offers a comprehensive guide for art collectors, curators, and enthusiasts who want to deepen their understanding of the Ultra-Contemporary Art movement, also known as the "New-Now." With contributions from leading figures in the art world, Art in Real-Time provides unique insights into the fast-paced and ever-evolving art industry.

Borrell, whose extensive collection includes works from some of the world's most acclaimed contemporary artists, such as Takashi Murakami and Yoshitomo Nara, brings her decades-long expertise into a detailed and practical format for readers. Her career has seen her curating exhibitions worldwide, advising high-profile clients, and contributing to the development of art scenes in regions like the Middle East, where she has been actively involved in nurturing artistic talent.

Art in Real-Time is not only a guide but also a memoir that highlights Borrell's personal experiences as she navigated the art world, built relationships with artists, and developed an influential collection. Readers will find step-by-step advice on how to start their own art collections, no matter the budget-whether starting at minimum or extending into six figures. In addition, Borrell addresses essential topics such as recognizing market trends, engaging with galleries, and the importance of building relationships with artists.

The book features an eclectic array of chapters that weave together Sonia Borrell's personal insights and the expertise of distinguished contributors from across the global art community.

It begins with introspective discussions on learning, cultural exposure, and the profound impact of art in real-time, before exploring the intricacies of building meaningful collections with various budgets. The chapters provide a roadmap for collectors of all levels, diving deep into practical aspects such as navigating art galleries, engaging with artists, and understanding the dynamics of the art market. Contributions from industry experts enrich the narrative, offering diverse perspectives on everything from collecting wishlists and social networks within galleries to mastering artistic collaborations and navigating the often hidden challenges of art flipping. The book also tackles contemporary issues such as the pandemic's impact on the art world and the importance of preserving art through contracts. Each chapter serves as a nuanced exploration into the multifaceted world of art collecting, culminating in a masterclass for both aspiring artists and collectors.

A Collaborative Effort from the Art World's Finest

The book also includes contributions from notable art professionals such as Géraldine Zberro, Carl Kostyál, and August Vilella. These voices offer a rich array of perspectives, covering everything from understanding the inner workings of galleries to protecting the integrity of the art market.

Borrell's own journey has spanned global art markets and trends, and her work has been featured in museums such as the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Madrid and the Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art. She has also garnered significant media attention, with features in publications like GQ Middle East and Harper's Bazaar. Her deep involvement in fostering contemporary art in Saudi Arabia, particularly through her advisory role at The Althari Group, further positions her as a prominent figure in today's art scene.

Art in Real-Time will be officially launched on Amazon in mid-September 2024. The digital version will be available for worldwide shipping, ensuring access to readers and art lovers globally.

"I wanted to create a resource that would resonate with anyone who has a passion for art," says Borrell. "The book is designed for collectors, curators, and anyone with a desire to learn more about the art world-whether you're just getting started or already deep in the scene."

About Sonia Borrell

Sonia Borrell is an internationally recognized art collector, curator, advisor, and founder of the Tryson Collection, established in 2008. With a Master's degree in Law from the University of Barcelona (UAB), she has built a multifaceted career that bridges the legal, entrepreneurial, and creative worlds. Her brand is dedicated to discovering and uplifting new talent in the Ultra-Contemporary Art scene, making her a pivotal figure in the modern art community.

