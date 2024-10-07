Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Aktie mit Joker-Assets: Der Schlüssel zur Lösung des globalen Kupfermangels
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A406LW | ISIN: CA05591K7033 | Ticker-Symbol: 8M00
Stuttgart
03.10.24
19:01 Uhr
0,088 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROUTE 109 RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROUTE 109 RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0940,10306.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEEP VALUE DRILLER
DEEP VALUE DRILLER AS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEEP VALUE DRILLER AS1,8900,00 %
ROUTE 109 RESOURCES INC0,0880,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.