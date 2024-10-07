

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), a Taiwanese semiconductor foundry business, reported that its revenues for the month of September 2024 declined 0.58% to NT$18.94 billion from NT$19.05 billion in the prior year.



But revenues for the period of January 2024 to September 2024 increased 2.59% to NT$171.92 billion from NT$167.57 billion in the previous year.



