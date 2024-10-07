SAI LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED: Sai Life Sciences releases Sustainability Report 2024

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 07, 2024[1], published its Sustainability Report for 2023-2024. Aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative.



Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director of Sai Life Sciences, said, "Overall, it has been a year of climate action for Sai Life Sciences. Today, renewable energy constitutes over 50% of our energy consumption at an organisational level. During the year, we also added newer decarbonisation levers to our programme, which have made significant contributions to reducing GHG emissions. This has been possible through sustained efforts, year on year, to strengthen our sustainability ecosystem and continually raise the bar."

Last year, Sai Life Sciences renewed its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), outlining a clear roadmap to meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets by March 31, 2027. The company has made notable progress in key areas, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, sourcing energy from renewable sources and lowering specific water consumption. It has also exceeded its goal of providing education and livelihoods to 8,000 individuals from underprivileged communities through corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs. Women employees constitute 14.3% of the workforce, with numbers increasing year-on-year.

In recent years, Sai Life Sciences has made significant investments and progress in advancing its Sustainability agenda. Some of the notable highlights:

Joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), committing to fight climate change with Science. Became the first India-headquartered company to join the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI) membership. Strengthened culture of Health & Safety, along with making significant investments in upgrading infrastructure and systems. Won several prestigious awards for excellence in Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) practices and energy management.

