SAI LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED: Sai Life Sciences secures SBTi validation for near-term climate targets

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 20, 2025, announced that its near-term targets to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, said: "As a CRDMO, our impact spans the entire pharmaceutical value chain-from early research to commercial manufacturing-which gives us both the responsibility and the opportunity to lead on sustainability. Achieving SBTi validation for our near-term science-based targets affirms that our climate commitments are grounded in science and aligned with global goals. By embedding low-carbon innovation into every stage of our work, we are demonstrating that sustainable practices can accelerate, not hinder, the delivery of life-changing medicines."

In June 2023, the company joined SBTi and committed to setting company-wide near-term GHG reduction targets. Sai Life Sciences Limited has committed to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 58.8% by FY2035 from a FY2024 base year.* Sai Life Sciences Limited also has committed to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, capital goods, fuel- and energy-related activities, upstream transportation and distribution, business travel, and employee commuting 63.8% per INR value added within the same timeframe.* *The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.

In recent years, Sai Life Sciences has made significant investments and progress in advancing its Sustainability agenda. Some of the notable highlights:

In 2023, Sai Life Sciences announced its renewed Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) that charted out its roadmap to achieve specific environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets by the year ending March 31, 2027. As part of the SDGs, the company has committed to reduce specific greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and replace 70% of its energy requirement with renewable sources.

Achieved 96% reliance on renewable energy in FY25 in Bidar, reducing 16,038 MT of CO2 emissions. Today, 54% of the company's total energy comes from renewable sources. The company is on track to achieve 70% by FY27 and 80% by 2030.

Through the company's partnership with DHL GoGreen, it is working to reduce logistics-related emissions by 90%.

Became the first India-headquartered company to join the PSCI membership.

With SBTi validation, well-defined SDG targets and continued efforts, Sai Life Sciences is positioned to advance its sustainability agenda with accountability, rigor, and long-term impact.

About Sai Life Sciences:

Sai Life Sciences is a leading integrated contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation

