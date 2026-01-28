SAI LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED: Mabtech and Sai Life Sciences Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Immunology Research with EYRA Platform at Sai Boston Site

BOSTON and STOCKHOLM, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mabtech, a global life science tools company specializing in advanced immunoassays, and Sai Life Sciences, a leading integrated Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced a strategic collaboration that establishes Sai's Boston laboratory as a co-marketed US execution and demonstration hub for the Mabtech EYRA platform.



Under this collaboration, Mabtech and Sai will jointly deliver advanced immunology assay services - including high-sensitivity multiplex cytokine and phenotyping workflows - powered by the EYRA platform installed at Sai's Boston discovery site. This initiative accelerates access to next-generation immune profiling capabilities for biopharma and biotech companies working in immuno-oncology, vaccines, inflammation, and cellular therapy.



"We're excited to see EYRA placed at Sai Life Sciences and integrated into their US discovery operations," said Kimberlee Parent, Head of US Operations at Mabtech. "This installation enables Sai to offer EYRA's powerful, no-flow multiplex immunology readouts to their broad customer base, expanding access to high-quality, reproducible immune profiling. Together, Mabtech's assay expertise and Sai's strong discovery and translational capabilities create a compelling new service offering for researchers."

The EYRA platform incorporates intuitive software, automation readiness, and simultaneous detection of dozens of analytes in a single run with minimal hands-on time. Originally developed through a long-term R&D collaboration, EYRA overcomes key limitations of traditional flow-based and plate-based systems, enabling streamlined and scalable immune profiling workflows.

"For our discovery clients, the ability to generate reliable, decision-enabling data early is critical," said Maneesh Pingle, Head of Discovery Services at Sai Life Sciences. "By establishing our Boston site as a US execution hub for EYRA-enabled immunology workflows, we are strengthening Sai's capability to support complex programs in immunology and immuno-oncology. This collaboration with Mabtech allows us to integrate advanced immune profiling seamlessly into broader discovery and translational strategies-helping teams move from biological hypothesis to confident development decisions faster."

Key elements of the collaboration include:

• Joint service delivery of EYRA-based immunology panels and custom assays

• Co-branded demonstrations and pilot programs at Sai Boston

• Shared thought leadership and case study development

• Integrated BD engagement supporting discovery through translational research



About Mabtech

Mabtech is a Swedish life science tools company delivering high-quality immunoassays, reagents, and instrumentation to support advanced immunology research worldwide.



About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRDMO working with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules and emerging modalities. With operations across India, the UK, and the US, Sai Life Sciences offers deep scientific expertise, world-class infrastructure, and a culture of excellence focused on quality, safety, and sustainability. For more details visit: www.sailife.com

