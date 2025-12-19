SAI LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED: Sai Life Sciences Releases Sustainability Report 2024-25

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 19, 2025, today announced the release of its Sustainability Report for 2024-25. Aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative.

Commenting on the release, Krishna Kanumuri, MD & CEO, Sai Life Sciences, said: "Reliability with responsibility is central to the CRDMO mandate and deeply embedded in how we operate at Sai Life Sciences. Over the past year, we translated this commitment into action through progress across climate actions, circular economy initiatives, people-led HR transformation, and tech-enabled innovation. Going forward, we are focused on scaling these efforts to build a resilient, science-forward, and sustainability-led operating model that delivers enduring value to our partners and stakeholders."

The report outlines how the company's sustainability strategy is anchored in nine strategic pillars that collectively guide its approach to responsible growth. These elements span water stewardship, climate action, circularity, biodiversity, sustainable procurement, human capital, governance and ethics, community engagement, and customer co-creation. Together, they constitute a cohesive framework that embeds sustainability priorities into every stage of the company's operations. By aligning these elements with business objectives and stakeholder expectations, Sai Life Sciences positions sustainability as an intrinsic part of how it innovates, collaborates, and delivers impact.

During the year, the company advanced its internally defined Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which outline a clear roadmap for meeting its sustainability commitments by March 31, 2027. The report highlights ongoing progress in greenhouse gas reduction, a significant increase in renewable energy usage-with 96% of the API manufacturing unit in Bidar powered by renewables-and reductions in specific water consumption across facilities. It also documents significant community impact, with the company surpassing its commitment to provide education and livelihood opportunities for 8,000 individuals from underprivileged communities. Strengthening its people agenda, the organisation saw steady growth in diversity, with women representing 14% of the workforce.

The 2024-25 Sustainability Report reflects the company's long-term view-one that places science, responsibility, and collaboration at the centre of its growth ambition. As Sai Life Sciences continues to expand its global footprint, sustainability remains both a compass and a catalyst for shaping resilient, future-ready operations.

About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87f46966-eb1f-406b-a2c6-7d5eab5de73a

For further information, contact: Sriram Gopalakrishnan Vice President, Corporate Communication Sai Life Sciences Limited Ph: +91 9121295355 sriram.g@sailife.com