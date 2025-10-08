SAI LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED: Sai Life Sciences, Agility Life Sciences, and Centrix Pharma Solutions announce an 'Integrated CMC Partnership' to accelerate drug development for innovators

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom and HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sai Life Sciences (BSE: 544306 | NSE: SAILIFE), Agility Life Sciences, and Centrix Pharma Solutions today announced the launch of an Integrated CMC Partnership designed to provide innovator biopharma companies with end-to-end Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) services. The collaboration combines the extensive CMC expertise of Sai Life Sciences in API development, Agility Life Sciences in formulation development, and Centrix Pharma Solutions in drug product development and clinical manufacturing.

Through this partnership, customers will have access to integrated drug substance and drug product development, helping them move efficiently from preclinical studies to first-in-human (FIH) clinical trials and beyond.

Unified expertise, seamless execution

By combining deep expertise across the CMC value chain, the Integrated CMC Partnership helps customers create and execute holistic development plans-translating molecular hits into new medicines. Key benefits include:

Broad scientific expertise across multiple disciplines, supported by extensive laboratory and manufacturing facilities

across multiple disciplines, supported by extensive laboratory and manufacturing facilities End-to-end service coverage from synthetic route scouting to drug substance manufacturing, and from pre-formulation through to clinical trial material manufacturing

from synthetic route scouting to drug substance manufacturing, and from pre-formulation through to clinical trial material manufacturing Cross-functional optimization : integrated planning across API and drug product development, reducing duplication, risks, costs, and timelines

: integrated planning across API and drug product development, reducing duplication, risks, costs, and timelines Agility and flexibility to respond proactively to emerging technical risks across functions

to respond proactively to emerging technical risks across functions Seamless coordination between technical teams, including proactive sample transfer and early API evaluation in the drug product process

between technical teams, including proactive sample transfer and early API evaluation in the drug product process Single point of contact from Day One, ensuring alignment and accountability throughout project execution

The result is a faster, more efficient, and more collaborative pathway for innovators to advance their drug candidates with confidence.

Quotes from the partners

"We are delighted to partner with Agility Life Sciences and Centrix Pharma in this truly integrated CMC offering. By bringing together our complementary strengths, we can deliver far greater value to innovators-helping them translate ideas into medicines with speed, quality, and efficiency. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting customers on their journey from discovery to the clinic, and ultimately, to patients." - Krishna Kanumuri, MD & CEO, Sai Life Sciences

"We are delighted to be entering this partnership with Sai and Centrix. Our combined expertise and energy will enable our clients' molecules to be accelerated through key milestones, while reducing risk and cost." - Dr Claire Thompson, CEO and Founder, Agility Life Sciences.

"What excites me most about this partnership is the spirit of collaboration it represents. By bringing together talented teams across Sai, Agility, and Centrix, we are creating a seamless environment where expertise flows freely, challenges are solved collectively, and clients benefit from true alignment. At its heart, this is about people working side by side to turn promising science into medicines that can change lives." - Chris Davison, CEO, Centrix Pharma Solutions.

About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a leading integrated Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization| contact@sailife.com

About Agility Life Sciences

Agility Life Sciences is an award-winning formulation development CDMO helping pharmaceutical and biotech companies overcome bioavailability, stability, and delivery challenges. Known for its problem-solving expertise and flexible approach, Agility's "Fast Futureproof Formulations" approach creates tailored formulations that enable molecules to progress rapidly into and through the clinic. www.agilitylifesciences.com| info@agilitylifesciences.com

About Centrix Pharma Solutions

Centrix Pharma Solutions is a specialist CDMO focused on drug product development and clinical trial manufacturing. Building on decades of expertise, we provide science-driven, patient-centric solutions that accelerate the journey from molecule to medicine, combining technical depth, flexible execution, and a commitment to quality that delivers value for partners and patients alike. www.centrixpharmasolutions.com| info@centrixpharmasolutions.com

For further information, contact: Sriram Gopalakrishnan Vice President, Corporate Communication Sai Life Sciences Limited Ph: +91 9121295355 sriram.g@sailife.com